Donald Shakes Up the World

It’s the handshake that is shaking the world. Is President Trump’s handshake an act of diplomacy, or an act of international aggression? Jones and Mike breakdown a montage of The Donald’s awk social greetings and they also discuss other awkward alpha-social interactions of the rich and famous. Jones also demonstrates to Mike how to defend yourself against “The Donald Shake” and how other politicians can defend themselves from other potential “tarmac” attacks. And finally, the guys leap to the defense of Cover Girl’s Cover Boy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3305374/3305374_2017-02-25-045214.128.mp3

Show Highlights:

00:01:04 – Jones and Mike break down the handshake of President Trump.

00:14:43 – Jones and Mike examine the alpha-social interactions of “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson.

00:30:10 – Jones breaks down the potential “Tarmac Takedowns” of America’s political elite.

00:49:00 – The guys defend Cover Girl’s first Cover Boy.