Did the Bulls improve their team at the NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and joining Justin to break down the action is WGN’s Mark Carman. Mark talks about why the Bulls traded Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City for Cameron Payne, the Bulls victory over the Phoenix Suns tonight and if the team has enough to make the playoffs.

