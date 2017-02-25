× Chicago’s Dovetail Brewery is one of the best new craft breweries in America

Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink, Dovetail Brewery co-founders and master brewers, join Justin to talk about the brewery, meeting in Germany, when they decided to open a brewery, why the chose to bring a European style of brewing to Chicago, the flourishing craft beer scene in the city, the challenge of getting their beer in front of an audience and how the plan to grow as a company. And don’t forget to vote for them in the Best New Brewery contest.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio