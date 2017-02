× Chicago Foundation for Women’s 100 Day Fund Grantees

Andrea and Esmeralda were joined by K Sujata, CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women, as well as two of the foundation’s 100 Day Fund grantees, Jamil Khoury, co-creator of The Four Hijabs and Sherida V. Morrison, Founder/CEO of Demoiselle 2 Femme. They all shared their stories and their organizations’ missions.