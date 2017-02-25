× Chicago Blues Tour Part 3: South Side hot spots

Dave Hoekstra is joined by Chicago Cultural Historian Tim Samuelson for an in-depth tour around the city’s South Side to explore some of Chicago’s most sacred blues landmarks.

In part three, they continue their journey in Dave’s van “Bluebird” to the building that once housed Vee-Jay Records (who released some of the early U.S. Beatles prints), the original offices of Chess where Chuck Berry first landed in Chicago, prolific nightlife spot The 708 Club, and the Bronzeville mural outside Ray Charles’ fictional music shop in The Blues Brothers.