× BBC Reporter Julia MacFarlane: “They say they want to make the biggest protest in British history” against Donald Trump

Matt Bubala is curious to know how European people feel about our new president. BBC Reporter and Producer Julia MacFarlane describes England’s reaction, which has thus far involved an influx of protests. Needless to say, there isn’t too much difference from what is happening right here on Trump’s turf. Julia also describes what she foresees for Trump’s upcoming visit to the Parliament.