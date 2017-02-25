HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
BBC Reporter Julia MacFarlane: “They say they want to make the biggest protest in British history” against Donald Trump
HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Matt Bubala is curious to know how European people feel about our new president. BBC Reporter and Producer Julia MacFarlane describes England’s reaction, which has thus far involved an influx of protests. Needless to say, there isn’t too much difference from what is happening right here on Trump’s turf. Julia also describes what she foresees for Trump’s upcoming visit to the Parliament.