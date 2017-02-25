× Andrea and Esmerala Full Show: Pastor Corey Brooks, Chicago Foundation for Women and GARRETT POPCORN!

Andrea and Esmeralda were back Saturday afternoon with a jam-packed show! First, they were joined by Pastor Corey Brooks, who talked about Project HOOD, his reaction to Trump’s strong words on Chicago and his qualms with New Trier’s Seminar Day. Then, founder of the 5 Calls app, Nick O’Neill joined the conversation to talk about his innovative solution to helping people get in touch with their local representatives. Representative Robin Kelly called in with an update on her Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls.

Next, CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women, K. Sujata stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio with two of the foundation’s 100 Day Fund grantees, Jamil Khoury, co-creator of The Four Hijabs and Sherida V. Morrison, Founder/CEO of Demoiselle 2 Femme.

Then, Fashionista Ruby Bhandari joined Andrea and Esmeralda by phone to tell them what looks to expect on the red carpet for this year’s Oscars. And last, but certainly not least, Scott Schroeder from Garrett Popcorn stopped by the studio bearing some sweet and salty snacks and exciting news from the much-loved Chicago company.