× Would you swim in the Chicago River? Long-distance swim proposed

CHICAGO — A long-distance swimming event in the Chicago River has been proposed by a veteran outdoor swimmer.

Don Macdonald, who has guided swims around Manhattan Island and also participated in several urban swimming events, would like to swim from Ping Tom Park in Chinatown to the Main Stem of the Chicago River Downtown sometime this year.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“In general we have proposed restarting the 1908 Illinois Athletic Club marathon river swim and began these discussions with the city and other regulating bodies,” Macdonald wrote in an email.