Video: Bill and Wendy’s Allstate Hometown Voices Tour stop at Gabe’s Place in Glenwood

Posted 6:29 PM, February 24, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:28PM, February 24, 2017

Bill Leff, Wendy Snyder and Steve Berrand visit Gabe’s Place in Glenwood as part of the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour where they meet Allstate agent Kelli Davenport and Euclid Williamson of Target H.O.P.E.

