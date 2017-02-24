× Variety TV Critic Mo Ryan: Are people still interested in the Academy Awards?

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great TV critic, Mo Ryan! They talk about the upcoming Oscars, the controversy surrounding Bill Maher and Milo Yiannopoulos, a TV version of the ‘Taken’ series, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.