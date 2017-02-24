An Oscars statue at the end of the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 89th annual Oscars outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2017.
The 2017 Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on February 26.
/ AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Variety TV Critic Mo Ryan: Are people still interested in the Academy Awards?
An Oscars statue at the end of the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 89th annual Oscars outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2017.
The 2017 Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on February 26.
/ AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great TV critic, Mo Ryan! They talk about the upcoming Oscars, the controversy surrounding Bill Maher and Milo Yiannopoulos, a TV version of the ‘Taken’ series, and much more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.