The Opening Bell 2/24/17: Possible Tax Reforms & Airplane Wifi

It’s Friday so naturally, it’s time to check in on our portfolios. Steve sat down with Paul Nolte of Kingsview Asset Management to talk about possible tax reform based on Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s comments, and the chances of the market hitting 21,000. Rick Seaney (CEO of Fare Compare) also discussed the changes to airlines like in flight wifi, and more premium entertainment content.