NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Cars drive past the NASDAQ MarketSite on March 2, 2015 in New York City. The NASDAQ composite climbed over 5,000 points for the first time in 15 years when it briefly peaked over 5,000 points at 10:30 a.m. ET.
(Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)
The Markets 2/24/17: Dow Jones sets record after late-day rally
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Cars drive past the NASDAQ MarketSite on March 2, 2015 in New York City. The NASDAQ composite climbed over 5,000 points for the first time in 15 years when it briefly peaked over 5,000 points at 10:30 a.m. ET.
(Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)
Steve Alexander, in for Orion, opens the show by discussing the late-day rally on Wall Street that closed up just slightly. Later, courtesy of CNBC, we hear from Steven Mnuchin on the chances of regulatory reform in the near future. Finally, Max Armstrong talks to Jerry Gidel, of Price Futures, about both gain and Cubs stats!