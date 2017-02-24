× The Markets 2/24/17: Dow Jones sets record after late-day rally

Steve Alexander, in for Orion, opens the show by discussing the late-day rally on Wall Street that closed up just slightly. Later, courtesy of CNBC, we hear from Steven Mnuchin on the chances of regulatory reform in the near future. Finally, Max Armstrong talks to Jerry Gidel, of Price Futures, about both gain and Cubs stats!