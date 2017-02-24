× The Future of Star Wars

We look ahead to the future of STAR WARS when Jason Swank stops by to ask the question: Will any of our favorite characters have a happy ending? Jimmy and Paul continue to look ahead with speculation about THE LAST JEDI. Plus, we discuss the recently revealed Star Wars Celebration 2017 key art and talk about some STAR WARS poster art. The Han Solo standalone film has begun shooting in London with Joonas Suatomo taking on the role of Chewbacca solely by himself, Carrie Fisher’s Oscar wish gets support in Hollywood and much more.