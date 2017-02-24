Photos: The Download live with The Smoking Popes, Steven Conrad, Anthony Ponce, and Alpana Singh

Justin Kaufmann took The Download to Chicago Theatre Works to record in front of a live audience.

Alderman Ed Bus introduced the show and cut the ceremonial ribbon with his teeth. The Smoking Popes rocked the crowd with some new songs and Josh Caterer talked about getting the band back together for a new album. Filmmaker Steven Conrad discussed his Amazon series “Patriot,” Anthony Ponce talked about picking up strangers as a Lyft driver, and Alpana Singh offered the PSA that sexual curiosity is the key to youth, among other things. The Downloads Senior Advisor Mike Makings announced some changes and Justin got protested.