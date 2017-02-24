× Final Fantasy XV video game review

Cody gives a feature-length Final Fantasy XV review. Spoiler alert: he didn’t love it. Hear Cody explain exactly why he takes issue with this game as a main entry in the series, then judge for yourself whether it’s worth buying at full-price.



Click here to download this episode of Game/Life Balance U.S.

Show Notes:

“No sense of wonder. No plot. Poorly structured. Egregious flow and play control issues. A melodrama without the fun or sense of adventure that defines the Final Fantasy series.”

Cody is an adult who works six days a week while trying to maintain a healthy relationship with his girlfriend, so he has a limited amount of time to play video games. He has been a fan of the Final Fantasy series since childhood and has played every “main entry” in the series (except for Final Fantasy XI), and his co-host Jon has similar feelings towards the series. Hear Cody’s review from the point of view of a guy who is careful with how he spends his free time!