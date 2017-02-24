× Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe actually agrees with the internet trolls…

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the very funny Tony Hinchcliffe, who’s work you’ve frequently heard on the Comedy Central Roasts. They talk about his love for Kanye West, his relationships with Jeffrey Ross and Joe Rogan, his tough upbringing, writing for the roasts, and more.

