Wordstruck: Second Language Benefits, Diagramming Sentences Love and Words Liars Use

Did you know people who are lying tend to speak a certain way? Find out what they do, how learning a second language can strengthen your brain no matter your age and a discussion about diagramming sentences when Nick Digilio welcomes Susanna Janssen, the author of “Wordstruck! The Fun and Fascination of Language.”

