Wordstruck: Second Language Benefits, Diagramming Sentences Love and Words Liars Use

Posted 8:02 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:10AM, February 23, 2017
Susan Janssen is the author of Wordstruck! The Fun and Fascination of Language. (photo provided by Janssen.)

Did you know people who are lying tend to speak a certain way? Find out what they do, how learning a second language can strengthen your brain no matter your age and a discussion about diagramming sentences when Nick Digilio welcomes Susanna Janssen, the author of “Wordstruck!  The Fun and Fascination of Language.” 

