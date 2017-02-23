Wintrust Business Lunch 2/23/17: Delivery Drones, Disney, & Debt

There were big technology developments this week and Ian Sherr (Executive Editor at CNET) detailed 5G data, UPS drones, and Dinsey’s next tech investment. Looking locally, La Grange is a Chicago suburb that is on the up and up and La Buona Vita Co-Owners (Terry Rempert & Jim Barron) joined Steve to talk about how to re-open a restaurant, Ilyce Glink (Publisher of ThinkGlink.com & CEO of Best Money Moves) stopped by the studio to talk about the new wave of minute-marketing videos, and Greg McBride (CFA at Bankrate.com) shared with us how Americans have more debt than savings.

 