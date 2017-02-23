× The Opening Bell 2/23/17: Home Buying & Bipartisan Medical Groups

The housing numbers have been a big focus so far this year and despite what seems like only negative reports, John Horton focuses on the positive. Steve sat down with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (Vice President and Senior Lending Manager), to talk about how millennials are on a home buying spree, and how credit cards can make or break your home buying experience. Steve also discussed a new bipartisan medical group that will help all patients in the near future with USA Today Healthcare Policy Reporter, Jayne O’Donnell.