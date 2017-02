× The Mincing Rascals 2/23/17: Discussing the impact of an AFSCME strike

With John Williams out on vacation, Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio along with Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis from the Chicago Tribune mince about the strike authorization vote, new Trump deportation policies, and much more.

Steve Bertrand recommends Entry Island by Peter May

Scott Stantis recommends the PBS documentary TOWER

Eric Zorn recommends the podcast Missing Richard Simmons