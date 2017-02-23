× The Carry Out 2-22-17: “Trees in Chicago are great for the environment and you can hide behind them when someone’s shooting at you”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Tribune columnist John Kass writing about bringing in the feds to help with Chicago violence, CPS telling school principals to not let federal agents in to look for undocumented immigrants, President Trump rescinding President Obama’s on transgender bathroom use, Mayor Rahm Emanuel putting a stop to the ban on street performers, Macy’s possibly downsizing their State Street store, MLB getting rid of the four-pitch intentional walk, NFL sources saying the Bears are trying to trade Jay Cutler, Northwestern losing to the Illini, the Blackhawks defeating the Wild and astronomers announcing that they have discovered seven earth-like planets.

