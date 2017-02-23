× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.23.17: Pączki Day!

It’s a Thursday in February and it’s not 70 degrees….what the heck? Oh well! The studio was hoping today! Talked a little Oscars with Nick Digilio, Matt Mueller, and even Coach Q. Q also believe it or not talked about the Blackhawks. Chuck Todd, Pat Brady, and Eric Adlestein chatted politics while Chuck Goudie exposed the fake food business. Some friends from the Chicago Lighthouse stopped by for a visit and friend of the show, Kelley Kitley, discussed her mission to empower women through her own uplifting life journey.