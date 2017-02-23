× Sizing up the Oscars and Oscar parties with the Gene Siskel Center’s Jean de St. Aubin

Jean de St. Aubin, Executive Director, Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, joins Justin to talk about the film industry in Chicago, the eclectic mix of films that come to the Siskel Center and to preview Sunday’s Academy Awards and Oscar parties including the film center’s Hollywood on State event.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio