Patti Vasquez (Wellness Wednesday 2/23/17) | Full Show live from Springfield!

On tonight’s show Patti welcomes Brandon C. Price from Vamp Chicago to ride side car all night! We also have on Laury and Mitch from the Fibrosis Foundation to talk about an exciting event they are putting on. Shannon Colleary (Dating Expert) jumps on air with Patti to discuss the 6 “Down and Dirty” types of men to spring clean from your life and 3 tips to keep them gone for good! We also speak with Jenn Weigel about her event on Thursday with Medium Rebecca Rosen and Mark Carmen about the continuing “Tom Brady Saga” regarding his stolen jersey. Finally we take a look at a product which… Well, you’ll have to listen to find out if you’d be willing to use!