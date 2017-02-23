Paczki Fest at Central Continental Bakery Is Underway!

A delicious fruit filled paczki courtesy of Central Continental Bakery. (Esmeralda Leon)

It’s one of Nick Digilio’s favorite days of the year: the start of Paczki Fest at Central Continental Bakery! Bill and Steve from the Bakery stop by for their annual visit to deliver these delicious treats!

Call 847-870-9500 or click here to place your order through Fat Tuesday!

And to see the video was Nick was taking, click here.

