Oscars’ After Party: The Governor’s Ball with Chef Wolfgang Puck and Mixologist Charles Joly

The most celebrated party of the year is The Governor’s Ball; the after-party of the Oscars, the 89th Annual Academy Awards. The theme of the night is Magical Transformation, and nothing makes a night more magical than food from celeb Chef Wolfgang Puck, drinks created by Mixologist Charles Joly with director Brett Ratner’s The Hilhaven Lodge Whisky, wine from The Coppola Family and Champagne from Piper Heidsieck.

Listen in to The Celebrity Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano as I dish with Wolfgang Puck and Charles Joly about how you can create your own magic at home while watching the Oscars and just what makes The Governor’s Ball Oscars after-party a night to remember!