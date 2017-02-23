× NO ILLUSIONS ABOUT THE TRICKSTER!

Death-defying stunts, mind-reading mentalists, and breathtaking wonders! Prepare to be dazzled at the world’s best-selling touring magic show, THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY, now through February, 26th and the Oriental Theatre. WGN’s Andrea Darlas sat down with Jeff Hobson, aka, “The Trickster” to talk about the seven stars of the show, its worldwide success, and how there’s a little bit of magic in all of us! And, be sure to wait until the end to see if Andrea gets tricked by the TRICKSTER’s ever-moving deck of cards! (SPOILER ALERT: She does!)