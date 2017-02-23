× Need an edge in your Oscar pool? Check out short film nominees at the Davis

LINCOLN SQUARE — Many an Oscar pool has been won, or lost, in the short film categories — it’s hard to pick a winner among nominees scarcely anyone has seen and even fewer people are talking about.

Get an edge this year by checking out the nominated Animated Shorts and Live Action Shorts at the Davis Theater.

“Short” films must have an individual running time of under 40 minutes, according to Oscar submission rules.