Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) dunks against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Down and Distance: Bulls and Celtics going down to the buzzer on Jimmy Butler
Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis welcome Kendall Gill, CSN Chicago’s Chicago Bulls analyst, to the show to break down the possibility of Jimmy Butler being traded to the Boston Celtics. We also examine the trade from the mind of Danny Ainge and give the plan to build a contender around Jimmy Butler here in Chicago.