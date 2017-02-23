× Comedian Jimmy Pardo has the rage and anger in him….

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by writer, comedian, podcaster, and friend of the show, Jimmy Pardo! They talk about biblical times, his upbringing, his Pardcast-a-thon charity cause, emojis, Bill and Jimmy’s friendship, Kevin Hart, and more.

