× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-23-17

Today’s guests include Jimmy Pardo and Jason Nathanson. Bill and Wendy talk about the Oscars, a controversial Walking Dead t-shirt, a model in hot water after a dangerous photo shoot, sexism, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.