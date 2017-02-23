× ABC News Correspondent Jason Nathanson: President Trump won’t be watching the Oscars…

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by ABC News Correspondent, Jason Nathanson. They talk about reports that President Trump won’t watch the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel hosting, some of his Oscar favorites, and more.

