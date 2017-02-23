Unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes, some in a sock for protection, stand January 13, 2017 at Polich Tallix Foundary in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York.
A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader's sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers) is widely considered the most prestigious cinema award trophy. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC News Correspondent Jason Nathanson: President Trump won’t be watching the Oscars…
Unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes, some in a sock for protection, stand January 13, 2017 at Polich Tallix Foundary in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York.
A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader's sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers) is widely considered the most prestigious cinema award trophy. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by ABC News Correspondent, Jason Nathanson. They talk about reports that President Trump won’t watch the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel hosting, some of his Oscar favorites, and more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.