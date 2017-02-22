× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/22/17: Financials, Food Carts, & Stress

In typical Wednesday fashion, we checked in with Terry Savage to get her take on the latest market news. Steve also talked about a vote within the Chicago City Council easing licensing fees on food cart vendors with Chris Lenttino of The Illinois Policy Institute, Frank Sennett of Crains Chicago stopped by to discuss how repealing Obamacare will impact Cook County, and Bloomberg’s Denna Shanker shares her latest piece on how Americans have reached a new level of stress.