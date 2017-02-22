Top Five@5 (2/22/17): Jay-Z is honored, Joe Scarborough in late-night, and more…

Posted 6:26 PM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 06:29PM, February 23, 2017
Top 5

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017:

A Republican town hall in Louisiana gets rowdy, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hangs out with Stephen Colbert, today marks the 25th anniversary of the “Spice Girls,” Jay-Z is honored in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Jimmy Fallon’s Trump channel returns.

