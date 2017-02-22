× Top Five@5 (2/22/17): Jay-Z is honored, Joe Scarborough in late-night, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017:

A Republican town hall in Louisiana gets rowdy, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hangs out with Stephen Colbert, today marks the 25th anniversary of the “Spice Girls,” Jay-Z is honored in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Jimmy Fallon’s Trump channel returns.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3304511/3304511_2017-02-22-193611.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​