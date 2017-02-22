× The Opening Bell 2/22/17: Dolby – Making Movies Sound Better Than Ever

The advancement of sound is something that many people may over look when going to the movies, but it’s one of the most important aspects for Dolby. Steve checked in with Bob Borchers (CMO of Dolby Laboratories) as they prepare for this week’s Academy Awards, and moving the theater experience forward. Steve also talked with Andy Devine of KDNL Missouri, to discuss the reasons why people are leaving Illinois and deciding to live elsewhere.