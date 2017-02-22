× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-22-17

We have another tremendous show as you navigate your Hump Day! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher gets us up to speed on all the local political stories making news this week, Leo Burnett USA Chief Creative Officer Britt Nolan tells us about his life in ads, Jean de St. Aubin of the Gene Siskel Film Center previews the Academy Awards and more importantly, the Oscar parties around town, local hip hop artist The Boy Illinois talks about his career, the current political climate and his latest music and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

