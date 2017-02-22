× The Aggravating Saturday Night Live Quiz – 02.22.17

Nick Digilio knows so much about Saturday Night Live that people refuse to play SNL trivia games with him. Instead he asks Esmeralda Leon and producer Dan Sugrue the questions getting aggravated along the way when they don’t know the answers. This edition features a special appearance by Esmeralda’s boyfriend V!

