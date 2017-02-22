The Aggravating Saturday Night Live Quiz – 02.22.17

Posted 6:55 AM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 06:56AM, February 22, 2017
Nick Digilio demonstrates how cold it is in Chicago

Nick Digilio knows so much about Saturday Night Live that people refuse to play SNL trivia games with him.  Instead he asks Esmeralda Leon and producer Dan Sugrue the questions getting aggravated along the way when they don’t know the answers.  This edition features a special appearance by Esmeralda’s boyfriend V!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)