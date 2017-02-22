× The Adler’s Dr. Walkowicz explains NASA’s big announcement and what it means for space exploration

Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz is an Astronomer at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, where she studies stellar magnetic activity and how stars influence a planet’s suitability as a host for alien life. Dr. Walkowicz joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the discovery of a star 39 light years away has 7 earth-like planets orbiting it.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3304509/3304509_2017-02-22-192409.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

