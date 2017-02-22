× Scott Paddock Talks Daytona & the Dale Jr. Deal at Chicagoland!

Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock Joins Dane to preview this year’s Daytona 500 and new changes as we start the 2017 NASCAR season. Hear as Scott shares the history of “The Great American Race” and the reasons fans nationwide have made racing the 2nd biggest spectator sport behind the NFL. Scott fills us in on Chicagoland Speedway events for this year as well as Route 66 Raceway and the “Dale Jr. Deal” that may get you a full refund on your Chicagoland Cup Race tickets if Dale Jr. takes home the checkered flag at Daytona!

for more information about the Daytona 500 and events all year check out: http://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/

And to buy your tickets to racing action right here go to: http://www.chicagolandspeedway.com