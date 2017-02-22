Unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes, some in a sock for protection, stand January 13, 2017 at Polich Tallix Foundary in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York.
A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader's sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers) is widely considered the most prestigious cinema award trophy. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Richard Roeper makes his picks for the 89th Academy Awards
Unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes, some in a sock for protection, stand January 13, 2017 at Polich Tallix Foundary in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York.
A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader's sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers) is widely considered the most prestigious cinema award trophy. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Movie critic extraordinaire Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with his picks for the 2017 Academy Awards.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!