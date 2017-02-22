× Patti Vasquez (Live in Springfeild 2/21/17) | Conrad Hotel Oscar Party, Chicago Celebrates Black History Month, John Teti’s New TV Show and Hannah Stanley!

On tonight’s show we welcome: The terrific bartender, Michael Fawthrop of the Conrad Hotel as well as Heidy Best (Be Clothes Minded) and Jill Badlotto of Bean and the Stalk who will be throwing an Oscar themed party at the Conrad Hotel. We also speak to Rebecca Nieves Huffman (Executive Director of City Year Chicago) to discuss how Chicago Celebrates Black History Month. Then, John Teti jumps on air to discuss his new TV Show and Hannah Stanley calls in to join in on the fun!