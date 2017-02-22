Paczki Day in Chicago: Map of where to buy the Polish treats

CHICAGO — Some cities celebrate Fat Tuesday by throwing wild, booze-soaked parties. In Chicago, we just eat a lot of paczki.

The Polish pastries — sometimes translated as “doughnut” and always interpreted as “delicious” — are essentially fried dough filled with flavored cream and topped with powered sugar, though there are certainly creative variations on the pastry depending on where you buy them.

With Paczki Day around the corner, we wanted to make sure you knew where they can be found on and before Feb. 28.