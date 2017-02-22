× New American Folk Theatre’s Production of Deep in The Heart of Tuna

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Anthony Whitaker and Grant Drager of The New American Folk Theatre.

The two perform every role in “Deep in the Heart of Tuna,” which follows the story of Bertha Bumiller and her beautifully dysfunctional family.

Learn more about this unique production, great company and how you can you get tickets in this podcast.

