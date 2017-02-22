× Major Jas Boothe is making the world a better place, one homeless woman veteran at a time

Major Jas Boothe is a Chicago native growing up in Cabrini-Green Housing Project, disabled Army veteran, cancer survivor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and author who gave over 16 years of service to this great nation. She joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how she is providing homeless women Veterans with safe and suitable housing through her non-profit, Final Salute Inc.

Jas’ latest project is an animated comedy series she created titled, Discharged. Discharged features four veterans who moved to Hollywood together after being discharged from their respective branches of the U.S. military.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3304510/3304510_2017-02-22-192910.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

