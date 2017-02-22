× Local artist you should know: The Boy Illinois

Chicago hip hop artist The Boy Illinois joins Justin to talk about his career, the evolution of his music, why he decided to delete a lot of his older work off the internet, working and touring with Lupe Fiasco, sharing political views in his music, feeling pressure to write about the current political climate, where he fits on the Chicago rap scene, the way Chicago’s violence problem is portrayed on a national level and why he wants to keep on giving back to his community.

