× Leo Burnett USA Chief Creative Officer Britt Nolan: “The fact that it’s so easy to avoid advertising means that we have to make stuff that people seek out”

Britt Nolan, Chief Creative Officer for Leo Burnett USA, joins Justin to talk about his career, what drew him to the ad business, the importance of the Super Bowl to the advertising community, the use of politics in advertising, Chicago’s strong place in the advertising business around the world, the challenges Leo Burnett faces being based in Chicago, the competition for new business, using creativity to get clients, trying to keep up with fast-moving technology, the introduction of six-second bumper ads, customizing advertising based on the patterns of the individual consumer, the challenges of keeping creative people motivated and moving the company into a different age.

