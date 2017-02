× It’s National Margarita day!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by our own food loving friend, Dane Neal! With him, he brought local expert mixologist, Egor Polonskiy. They talk about this great holiday, the history of the margatia what makes a great margarita, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.