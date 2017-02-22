× Dr. John Duffy: There are deep emotional issues involved with hoarding

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. Wendy is a self proclaimed ‘near hoarder’ and big fan of the show ‘Hoarders’. Dr. Duffy talk about the specifics of hoarding, how it can impact a family, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.