Chicago Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz, center, is congratulated by Jonathan Toews, left, after his goal off Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. The Blackhawks won 5-3. Toews scored three goals in the game. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Blackhawks Crazy: Hot Hawks
In Episode 16 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen, Scott King, and Jimmy Greenfield get you caught up on everything Hawks as they extend their road winning streak to 7 games (tying a franchise best). Coach Q and the boys hope to pick up their 8th victory in their last 9 games overall tomorrow night vs. the Coyotes at the United Center.