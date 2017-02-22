× Blackhawks Crazy: Hot Hawks

In Episode 16 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen, Scott King, and Jimmy Greenfield get you caught up on everything Hawks as they extend their road winning streak to 7 games (tying a franchise best). Coach Q and the boys hope to pick up their 8th victory in their last 9 games overall tomorrow night vs. the Coyotes at the United Center.