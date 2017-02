× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-22-17

Today’s guests include Lisa Heffernan of Grown and Flown, Dr. John Duffy, Dane Neal, and Egor Polonskiy. Bill and Wendy talk parenting, sending your kids to college, hoarders, margaritas, 50 things you should have done by the age of 50, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.